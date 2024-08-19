AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

What's happening...

August 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Saturday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohoro Ishii

-Roderick Strong vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade

-The Iron Savages vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bisoph Kaun

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy has the night off, so my review will be available after the show airs.

