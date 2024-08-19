WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship
-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.
