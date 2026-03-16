WWE Raw results (3/16): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appearances, AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,712)

San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

Streamed live March 16, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while San Antonio’s River Walk was shown, along with a shot of the host venue’s exterior. Cole spoke as backstage shots aired of CM Punk and AJ Lee, Maxxine Dupri with Otis and Akira Tozawa, Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh, and Stephanie Vaquer. Cole hyped footage of Randy Orton attacking Cody Rhodes on Smackdown. Cole said there would be a live interview with Orton…

Cole and Corey Graves checked in from ringside. Cole said the show was sold out with 15,236 in attendance…

Masked mystery men showed up at ringside while Cole and Graves were talking. One of them entered the ring and revealed himself as Seth Rollins. He recalled hitting Paul Heyman with a chair and hitting him with a Stomp. There were boos from the crowd that stopped Rollins.

Paul Heyman walked onto the stage with a nasty red right eye. Rollins assumed that Heyman thinks he is smarter than him. A censored “F— you, Heyman” chant broke out. Rollins said he didn’t have to say it because the fans said it for him. Rollins asked Heyman why he wasn’t talking. He said he would pay him back for his betrayal and cut him out like the cancer that he is.

A disheveled Heyman said he wouldn’t miss this for the world. He said everyone knows the rule is FAFO. He repeated the acronym and then said “F5.”

Brock Lesnar’s entrance music played. He handed his hat and leather vest to Heyman near ringside and then stared down Rollins, who was surrounded by masked men in the ring. Lesnar smiled. Two of the masked men on the floor charged Lesnar, which led to him destroying several of them with suplexes. Lesnar yelled, and three masked men ran away. Lesnar put down other masked men.

Lesnar entered the ring while Cole said Rollins wasn’t cleared to compete. Rollins watched as Lesnar destroyed the remaining masked men with suplexes. Once Lesnar was finished, he looked at Rollins, and then a “holy shit” chant broke out. The lights went down.

Oba Femi made his entrance while the fans chanted “Oba” in Goldberg-like style. Oba strutted to the ring, and the chants resumed as he and Lesnar locked eyes. Rollins took a couple of steps toward Lesnar, but he left the ring when Lesnar turned toward him.

Oba performed his Fall From Grace finisher on Lesnar to big cheers. Oba put his foot on Lesnar’s chest and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Lesnar rolled out of the ring and mean-faced Oba while lying on the floor. Heyman looked stunned. “There’s only one,” Oba said. “There can be only one. Me!”

Cole and Graves stood behind their desk and spoke excitedly about Oba putting Lesnar down. Cole asked if they would meet at WrestleMania. “God, I hope so,” Graves said…

A video package recapped last week’s final segment with CM Punk, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso…

Cole hyped Roman’s appearance “in just a little bit.” Cole and Graves each said they couldn’t believe what Oba did to Lesnar. They switched to footage of El Grande Americano winning the AAA Rey de Reyes after Bravo and Rayo attacked the Original El Grande Americano. Cole hyped the Americano vs. Americano match for after the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure where Seth Rollins fits in, but the first angle for the expected Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi match at WrestleMania got over big with the live crowd. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 14,403 with all but four tickets distributed, which isn’t too far off from the 15,236 that Cole mentioned. 18,418 is the listed capacity for basketball.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced The Original El Grande Americano, while his opponent was already in the ring…

1. Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano (w/Bravo, Rayo). Both Americanos were listed as having matching 85 ratings in the WWE 2K26 video game. Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) wore red, white, and blue gear, while the other Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) wore black and gold gear. Original Americano backdropped Americano Black over the top rope and onto Bravo and Rayo on the floor. [C]

A graphic listed Americano, Bravo, and Rayo vs. The Vanity Project for Tuesday’s NXT in Houston. OG Americano put Americano Black in the ankle lock until he reached the ropes to break the hold. OG Americano performed the Chaos Theory and got a visual pinfall while Rayo distracted the referee. OG Americano pulled Rayo inside the ring and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor.

Bravo entered the ring and loaded Americano Black’s mask while the referee was watching OG Americano dump Rayo into the timekeeper’s area. OG Americano performed a top rope headbutt onto the loaded mask, which led to Americano Black pinning him…

El Grande Americano defeated Original El Grande Americano in 9:55.

A black BMW was shown arriving in the indoor parking area. Roman Reigns emerged from the backseat and was greeted by Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Reigns looked at his cousins and then smiled. Reigns told the Usos that they did the right thing. He said there must be consequences when someone runs their mouth.

Reigns looked into the camera and addressed his family. He said they should all be offended by what CM Punk said about his father and their uncle. He told his family members that they had before and after WrestleMania, but Punk would be his that weekend…

Cole hyped Reigns responding to Punk’s statements, along with a Punk appearance for later in the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Americano feud doesn’t do much for me. The match was fine for the most part, but Gable came up short on the top rope headbutt, which hurt the finish. Roman’s message to his family members was interesting. It seems to suggest that some of the other family members will go after Punk. I’m curious to see which family members show up.

Cole acknowledged that it was “Stone Cold 3:16 Day”…

A video package recapped Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez turning on Finn Balor last week…

A Liv Morgan video aired. She addressed Finn Balor and said this has been her plan since she joined the Judgment Day. She said she knows when he lies and schemes, and it was a pleasure to watch him fall from grace. She said he’s pathetic, a loser, and is washed up. She said it made her sick to call Balor a family member, so they took a page right out of his playbook.

Morgan said they are on to bigger and better things. Morgan said JD McDonagh is finally free from Balor. She said Dominik Mysterio will get his Intercontinental Title back. She said there is a new king on the throne. She said Raquel Rodriguez is a future champion. Morgan said she will become the new Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania. “And without Finn, we are better than ever,” Morgan said. “Watch us”…

Powell’s POV: I’m not reading too much into Morgan omitting Roxanne Perez, who has been sidelined since undergoing a recent surgery to remove a benign mass from her back. The creative team may want to play up the mystery of whether Perez is with Balor or the Judgment Day members once she returns.

Cole and Graves talked at their desk. Cole said Dominik Mysterio hadn’t been seen at Raw, and he wasn’t medically cleared following Saturday’s AAA Rey de Reyes event. Footage of Dom’s win over El Hijo del Vikingo was shown. Cole hyped Penta defending the Intercontinental Title later in the show and questioned who his challenger would be…

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso spoke inside his dressing room. Jey and Jimmy talked smack about CM Punk. They said he didn’t have a message last week. Reigns asked if they knew how often he saw his father when he was a kid. Reigns asked the Usos how much their father was on the road when they were younger. Jey said a lot.

Reigns said they paid their dues. Reigns said it would be different for his kids. He said the whole world can call him a part-timer, as long as his wife and kids know that he’s a full-time father. He said that’s the legacy and the biggest flex a superstar can have. Jimmy said that was the truth.

“You know who don’t know the truth?” Jey asked. “CM Punk. That dude still owes us an apology, dawg.” Jimmy said he felt that. Reigns said he didn’t need an apology, but the Usos do. Reigns said he was going to get it for the family. “What’s the worst that could happen?” Reigns asked. “CM Punk is going to beat me up?” Reigns and the Usos laughed…

Powell’s POV: Reigns was all smiles and said good things about being a father, but telling his cousins that he didn’t need an apology from Punk before saying they did, seemed manipulative.

AJ Lee made her entrance… [C] Cole hyped tickets for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony…

2. AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Bayley’s entrance was not televised. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Bayley had an 89 in the 2K ratings, while Lee had an 87 rating. Bayley was in offensive control before an early break. [C]

[Hour Two] Bayley applied a half crab that Lee kicked out of. They traded pin attempts. Lee avoided the Bayley To Belly. Lee went to the ropes, but Bayley pulled her down and performed the Bayley To Belly and then covered her for a near fall. Bayley slapped Lee while they were both on their knees. Lee returned the favor. Lee hit a Shining Wizard. Lee went for her finisher, but Bayley countered with a sidewalk slam. Bayley went for a top rope elbow drop, but Lee avoided it. Lee applied the Black Widow for the win.

AJ Lee defeated Bayley in roughly 11:30 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and JD McDonagh argued about Dominik Mysterio not being medically cleared. Penta showed up and made his hand gesture before thanking Pearce. Cole questioned who Penta’s challenger would be… [C]

Coming out of the break. Becky Lynch was in the midst of attacking AJ Lee on the stage. Lynch ran Lee into the barricades along the entrance aisle several times until producers and referees came out. Lynch grabbed Lee’s title belt and hit her with it. Lynch held up the belt and was booed loudly…

Powell’s POV: I wondered what was next for Lee. Apparently, she’s not finished with Lynch. I suspect they have their blowoff match at WrestleMania. If so, I wonder what type of stipulation their match will have.

A video package recapped from Friday’s Smackdown of Randy Orton’s violent attack on Cody Rhodes… Cole said he would have a live interview with Orton later in the show…

Penta made his entrance to a strong ovation. Once he was in the ring, the live crowd said his catchphrase along with him, and some pyro shot off from the ring posts. Penta got a mic and recalled saying last week that he would be a fighting champion. He apparently issued an open challenge.

Dragon Lee made his entrance wearing wings on his back. Cole said Lee is the embodiment of lucha spirit. Graves said that two of the best luchadors in the world would meet next… [C]

3. Penta vs. Dragon Lee for the Intercontinental Title. The match was joined in progress. Penta sent Lee to the floor and then played to the crowd before running the ropes. Lee returned to the ring and cut off whatever Penta was planning, and tossed him to the floor. Lee hit a tope con hilo flip dive. Lee rolled Penta back inside the ring, but he ran the ropes and hit Lee with a flip dive of his own. [C]

Lee performed a Styles Clash for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant followed. Penta came back with a Penta Driver for a near fall. Moments later, Lee had Penta seated on the broadcast table when he performed what Graves called a corkscrew suicide dive. A “holy shit” chant broke out. Lee got Penta back inside the ring and performed Operation Dragon before covering him for a near fall. Lee stood in the corner and removed his elbow pad. Penta got up and ducked whatever Lee was going for, and then ran the ropes and hit a Mexican Destroyer before getting the three count.

Penta defeated Dragon Lee in roughly 12:00 of on-air time to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Penta celebrated afterward and then looked down at Lee, who was lying on the mat. Graves said he hopes there’s a rematch because he could watch Penta and Lee all night. Penta helped Lee to his feet and raised his arm. They shook hands, bowed, and hugged…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd was lukewarm for Dragon Lee’s entrance, but they were red hot for their strong match. It’s been back-to-back great nights for the luchadors. Mistico got a great reaction in Los Angeles at AEW Revolution, and Andrade El Idolo and Bandido had one of the best matches of the show.

Paul Heyman was shown in his dressing room when Logan Paul and Austin Theory arrived. Theory said Brock Lesnar would do what he needed to do to Oba Femi, but he said Seth Rollins was a dead man because he and Logan would handle him.

Heyman said that was the worst thing they could do. Heyman spoke about divide and conquer. Heyman said there were no fines or suspensions when Rollins attacked him. Heyman said it’s because they were out of leverage. Heyman said they needed titles. He spoke about getting Logan and Theory in position to take the World Tag Team Titles from Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Theory told Heyman that they would apply pressure to the Usos. Theory said he was heading out to take care of it. Logan stuck around and told Heyman that the Usos are ex-champions. He said that he and Theory would get LA Knight, too, because they love Heyman so much. Heyman winced when Logan patted him on the back, but then smiled and indicated he was happy with that plan…

Maxxine Dupri made her entrance… [C]

4. Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri. Nattie’s entrance was not televised. Nattie had an 86 rating and Dupri had a 78 rating in the 2K listing. Dupri was the early aggressor, but Nattie cut her off with a discus clothesline. Nattie applied the Sharpshooter and got the submission win

Nattie defeated Maxxine Dupri in 4:20.

Powell’s POV: The crowd went from being as hot as they’ve been all night for the Penta vs. Lee match to sitting on their hands during this match.

Cole promoted a piece of Steve Austin merchandise for 3:16 Day…

A video aired on the Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes segment from Smackdown and listed that it received 2026-best 112 million social media views. Various YouTube hosts were shown talking about the angle…

Cole and Graves sat at their desk for the Randy Orton interview. Orton appeared on the screen and cut off Cole while he finished a phone call. Orton asked the person if they watched on Friday, and then said it seemed like everyone did. He thanked the person for agreeing to do something. Once he ended the call, Cole started to talk, but Orton stopped him and said he had changed his mind about doing the interview.

Orton said he would give them a brief statement. He said he had a recent conversation that made him think about his life and understand who he is and what he is. Orton said he’s a killer. “Hey, Cole, wrestling has more than one royal family,” Orton said…

Backstage, Dragon Lee was holding his neck when a fired-up Je’Von Evans entered the picture and grabbed him for a moment. Evans realized that Lee was in pain and pulled back. Kofi Kingston showed up and told Evans that it’s all about who you associate yourself with. Kingston said some people can help you up, and then some people will keep “dragon you down.” Kingston laughed. Evans didn’t think Kingston’s comments were cool and walked away.

Grayson Waller entered the picture and told Kingston that he had no idea what he saw in Evans. Kingston said that’s what some people told him and Xavier Woods about Waller.

Danhausen showed up and asked if they were looking for a new member to replace Woods. Danhausen swiveled his hips while saying, “Very nice, very evil.” He said they could have Cursed Crunch rather than Booty O’s. Kingston said that was ten years ago. Kingston said they didn’t want Danhausen in New Day and asked him to leave. Danhausen said Kingston was cursed, but Kingston pulled Waller in front of him…

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance… [C]

5. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/Liv Morgan) in a non-title match. Rodriguez and Morgan’s entrance was not televised. Vaquer has a 92 rating in 2K, while Rodriguez has an 86 rating. Rodriguez launched Vaquer into the ring post.

[Hour Three] [C] Vaquer performed a dragon screw leg whip. Rodriguez came back and held up Vaquer and performed an inverted suplex. Vaquer avoided a corkscrew splash from the middle rope. Vaquer performed the Devil’s Kiss while some fans counted along. Morgan climbed on the apron and provided a distraction while Rodriguez put Vaquer down with a big boot.

Iyo Sky’s entrance theme played. Sky came out and was yelling at Morgan when Rodriguez hit Sky with a shoulder block that launched her over the broadcast table. Vaquer tossed Morgan into the timekeeper’s area. Vaquer returned ot the ring and went for a top rope crossbody block, but Rodriguez caught her and slammed her. Rodriguez set up for her Tejana Bomb finisher, but Vaquer countered with a rollup and got the three count.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Raquel Rodriguez in 10:10 in a non-title match.

Afterward, Cole wondered why bad things happened to Rodriguez whenever Morgan was at ringside. Graves said it was just happenstance and bad luck. Vaquer held up her title while Morgan watched her from the timekeeper’s area…

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were yelling. Austin Theory could be seen checking on what appeared to be Maxxine Dupri, who was seated and holding her knee. Logan Paul showed up, and then he and Theory left while Dupri stayed. Valkyria said she was going to help Bayley get to WrestleMania, and they would do it together.

Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up. Asuka said she would have beaten AJ Lee had they not ruined her chance last week. Sane spoke in Japanese. Asuka silenced her and told Bayley and Valkyria that they’re not ready for Asuka. Sane told Bayley and Valkyria to stay away from her and Asuka, and then ran off when Asuka yelled for her…

The broadcast team announced Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi was official for WrestleMania 42…

Cole listed the following for next week’s Raw in Boston: Brock Lesnar appears, and World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a non-title match…

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear next week in Boston, and then he and Lesnar are also scheduled to appear the following week for Raw at Madison Square Garden.

Backstage, LA Knight caught up with The Usos and said The Vision had his name and their names in their mouths. Knight said they’ve had business with The Vision for a long time. Knight said he couldn’t help but notice that the Usos were getting a little cozy with Roman Reigns.

Jimmy said it was just family business, and Jey told him to mind his business. Knight said no. He said he loves the Usos and they’re on the same page regarding the Vision, but they can’t be on the same page if The Bloodline returns. Knight and Jimmy bumped fists. Knight held his fist in front of Jey, who didn’t bump it. Knight laughed and said “Yeah” in his face before walking away…

Roman Reigns made his entrance… [C] A graphic noted that Roman Reigns will main event WrestleMania for a record 11th time…

Reigns stood in the ring while pyro went off. Cole hyped CM Punk vs. Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Reigns listened to the fans for a bit and then told San Antonio to acknowledge him. Reigns told “Phil” that the water was warm and invited him to come out and handle some business. The fans chanted for Punk.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance. He took his sweet time by greeting fans and then hopping on the broadcast table before finally entering the ring. “Welcome to my ring, welcome to my main event,” Reigns said. Punk said Reigns uses his “government name” like it’s an insult. Punk said his friends and family are allowed to call him Phil.

Punk said he might try to insult Reigns by calling him “Titty Tiaki or whatever your real name is,” but he doesn’t obsess over him by reading his Wikipedia. He said he wasn’t going to call him Joe because that would be insulting to a real Samoan he loves very much. Reigns said Punk should call Joe, and he’d remind him who his Tribal Chief is.

Punk asked if he really heard Reigns send all of the Samoans after him. Reigns said he didn’t send anyone after him; he just told them to do what they had to do. Punk said they’d just high-five him as the fans in San Antonio did. Punk said he was a little surprised that Reigns hadn’t taken a swing at him yet. Punk said he knows he’s already won the WrestleMania main event because he’s in Roman’s head.

The fans sang Roman’s name in European style. Reigns said he would expect Punk to think that because he’s on everybody’s mind, as he could hear. “Phil here hasn’t main evented anything this year,” Reigns said. Reigns added that Punk couldn’t even main event the European tour, let alone WrestleMania.

Punk said he didn’t want Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to get in the crosshairs, but they came out and handled their family business. Punk said he deserves what he got last week. “Right message, wrong messenger,” Punk said before asking who the real Tribal Chief is.

Reigns asked the fans if this is what they cheer for. He said he’s heard the garbage for five years straight. He said Punk is trite and redundant, and he repeats the same shit over and over. Reigns said Punk should figure out what the top players do and suggested that he go talk to his wife. Reigns told Punk to come up with something that could insult him or stop wasting his time.

Reigns tried to leave, but Punk got in his way. Reigns got around him and went to the floor, but Punk followed and got in front of him. Punk called Reigns a young boy and said it was his show, and Reigns would leave when he said he could leave.

Reigns said Punk is great on the mic, but he can’t faze him. Reigns said that when the talking is one, Punk can’t do the walking. Reigns said the truth is that Punk isn’t faster or stronger than him. “That title on your waist, it’s an embarrassment,” Reigns said. You’re a try-hard that’s making us all look terrible because at the end of the day, you’re old.”

Punk dropped Reigns with a punch. Reigns was leaning against the bottom rope, laughing when producers entered the ring. “Come on, mind games,” Reigns said. The executive producer credits were shown as Reigns stood up and continued to laugh. Adam Pearce got Punk to exit the ring. Reigns looked into a camera and said that Punk can run his mouth, but he can’t take it. Reigns said that if you say one thing, Punk snaps. “Who’s in whose head now?” he asked. Reigns watched Punk walk toward the stage and said, “Nothing, nothing”…

A memorial graphic aired for late WWE production crew member Davey Coates to end the episode…

Powell’s POV: Get your Titty Tiaki t-shirts, ladies and gentlemen. Anyway, Punk and Reigns had another good verbal exchange. Punk stated again tonight that he’s already won at WrestleMania because he’s in Roman’s head. The idea seemed to be that Roman turned the tables by getting Punk to snap when he called him old. It appears we’re down to three more Reigns’ appearances before WrestleMania. They sold me on the match when it was first made, but my interest continues to grow with each verbal exchange.

Overall, this was a good episode with the strong closing segment, the Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Oba Femi segment, and the strong Intercontinental Title match. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.