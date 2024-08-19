TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. Moose and JDC
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida vs. Hammerstone in an Ultimate X qualifier
-Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujar vs. Jai Vidal in an Ultimate X qualifier
-Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Charlie Dempsey
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
