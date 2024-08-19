TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. Moose and JDC

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida vs. Hammerstone in an Ultimate X qualifier

-Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujar vs. Jai Vidal in an Ultimate X qualifier

-Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Charlie Dempsey

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).