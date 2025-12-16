NXT TV, AEW Dark returns, last week’s NXT grade, William Perry, Jessie Whitney, Jigsaw, Brodie Lee, Frank Gotch, Don Jardine

What's happening...

December 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark returns tonight for what is billed as a one-night-only return. The show will stream on YouTube at 6CT/7ET.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry is 63.

-Jessie Whitney (a/k/a Jessie Ward) of Tough Enough II is 46 today. She went on to work as a producer in Impact Wrestling and is married to Tommaso Ciampa.

-Jigsaw (Edward McGuckin) is 42.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) was born on December 16, 1979. He died on December 26, 2020.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.

