Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 114,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 119,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 134th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed on AXS failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings.