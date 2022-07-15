WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a championship contenders match

-Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso

-Madcap Moss vs. Theory

-The special referee for The Usos vs. The Street Profits match at SummerSlam will be revealed

Powell’s POV: Pat McAfee will also be back on commentary after missing last week’s show due to a celebrity golf event. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).