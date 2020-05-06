05/06 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Michael Elgin, The North vs. The Creeps for the Impact Tag Titles, XXXL vs. Jake Crist and Madman Fulton

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Michael Elgin, The North vs. The Creeps for the Impact Tag Titles, XXXL vs. Jake Crist and Madman Fulton, and more (27:58)…

Click here for the May 6 Impact Wrestling audio review.

