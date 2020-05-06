NJPW cancels Best of the Super Juniors tournament tour

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the cancellation of the 2020 Best of the Super Juniors tour dates due to the pandemic. The final date of the tour was scheduled for June 6. NJPW stated that they will continue to monitor the situation before announcing the fate of shows scheduled for after that date. Read the full statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW once again mentioned the possibility of holding matches without fans present, but only “if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.” The cancellation of the tour means the company scrapped another 19 events.



