Injured WWE star Big E provides a medical update

May 6, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E provided an update via social media regard his recovery from a broken neck. “My C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion.” Read his full statement below.

Powell’s POV: That’s not the news that everyone was hoping for, so let’s hope that he has better news to share in four to six weeks. I continue to wish Big E the very best in his recovery.

