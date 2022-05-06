Injured WWE star Big E provides a medical update

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Big E provided an update via social media regard his recovery from a broken neck. “My C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion.” Read his full statement below.
Powell’s POV: That’s not the news that everyone was hoping for, so let’s hope that he has better news to share in four to six weeks. I continue to wish Big E the very best in his recovery.
For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 6, 2022
