WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia eloped with a pro wrestler

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lilian Garcia is off the market. Garcia married pro wrestler Patrick Ellrich on Sunday, April 12. “Yeah, we were gonna do a bigger wedding with more friends, Garcia told Zack Heydorn of SI.com. “Trish Stratus was ready to fly in. Candice Michelle, like, yeah, there were some people that were ready to fly in. But as we were preparing, it started getting very overwhelming. So, the joy started depleting, and the stress of it started piling on.

“I went into my prayer closet, which has been so vital for me in receiving Christ. I went in there, and I’m talking to God, and I’m just literally, like, ‘God, I know this is supposed to be about the unity of us and you being there to unite us. Why is this becoming so overwhelming and so stressful?’ And all I kept hearing was, make it simple.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy couple. I wonder if WWE officials tried to sell them on the idea of being married by The Miz as part of the WWEdding Experience. I was going to describe Ellrich as a former pro wrestler, but the article states that he has started training again at the Nightmare Factory. He wrestled as Hayden Young and teamed with Xavier Woods, who was then known as Austin Creed, as the “Awesome Attraction” tag team from 2006 to 2008 for the NWA Anarchy promotion in Georgia. Ellrich’s birth year is listed as 1985, and he has worked only four matches since 2009, according to Cagematch.net.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)