Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Brodie Lee, William Perry, Jessie Whitney, Frank Gotch, Don “The Spoiler” Jardine, Lizmark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Nathan Frazer vs. A-Kid for a shot at the Heritage Cup Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 30 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent. C finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 36 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry is 59.

-Jessie Whitney (a/k/a Jessie Ward) of Tough Enough II is 42. She went on to work as a producer in Impact Wrestling, and is married to NXT star Tommaso Ciampa.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) was born on December 16, 1979. He died on December 26, 2020. Lee’s widow Amanda Huber wrote a tremendous piece on their relationship at ThePlayersTribune.com.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.

-Lizmark (Juan Banos) died at age 64 on December 16, 2015. The cause of death is listed as respiratory failure.