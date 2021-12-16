AEW Rampage lineup: Three matches and a return set for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia in a ten-man tag match.

-Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match.

-Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag match.

-Dan Lambert returns to AEW.

Powell’s POV: Lamber’s last appearance was at AEW Full Gear when his team was defeated by The Inner Circle. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Garland, Texas. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.