What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: Three matches and a return set for Friday’s show

December 16, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia in a ten-man tag match.

-Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match.

-Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag match.

-Dan Lambert returns to AEW.

Powell’s POV: Lamber’s last appearance was at AEW Full Gear when his team was defeated by The Inner Circle. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Garland, Texas. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.