The Miz will marry WWE Superfans during WrestleMania week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Thursday to promote the WWEdding Experience.

ESPN is bringing the spectacle of WrestleMania to life by turning fandom into a lifelong commitment. In celebration of WrestleMania 42 on the ESPN App on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19, ESPN will host a first-of-its-kind WWE-themed wedding experience in Las Vegas, where five couples will step into the ring and become “tag teams for life” in wedding ceremonies officiated by WWE Superstar The Miz. Nuptials will take place on Thursday, April 16 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT. You can register and learn more at http://tagteamforlife.com.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows WWE superfans to step into the ring of love via a fully immersive ESPN and WWE experience complete with championship-worthy photo moments featuring official WWE title belts, WWE Superstar cutouts, a commemorative “WWEdding” certificate and more.

“At ESPN, we believe sports fandom is forever,” said Jo Fox, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “For our first WrestleMania on the ESPN App, we wanted to give couples bound by their shared love of WWE and ready to say ‘I do’ a way to begin their next forever chapter by fully embracing everything they love together.”

Led by The Miz’s larger-than-life persona that embodies the spirit of WWE, each ceremony will deliver the drama, humor, and showmanship that fans expect yet reimagined through the lens of a wedding celebration.

“WrestleMania is known for delivering moments that last a lifetime, and for the first time ever, fans can make their love story part of the spectacle as we celebrate the first-ever WrestleMania as part of the ESPN family,” said WWE Superstar The Miz.

Participation is first-come, first-served to the first five couples to register. To participate, individuals must pre-register in advance via http://tagteamforlife.com. All participants must obtain a physical marriage license from the State of Nevada prior to the event, bring a valid government-issued photo ID, and comply with any additional requirements requested upon registration. Even if you’re unable to register in advance, fans and couples are encouraged to come watch the nuptials, soak in the celebration, and take part in the immersive WWE-themed experience, including championship-worthy photo ops with official WWE belts, Superstar cutouts and more.

Fans can watch WrestleMania 42 on the ESPN App with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Powell’s POV: The only way I’d consider having The Miz officiate my wedding is if his dad agreed to be my best man, and Maryse’s mom, Marjo, would be the flower girl. I don’t care what anyone says, Marjo was the true star of the Miz & Mrs. reality show, and she’d be a blast at the wedding reception. But even if I were game, there’s zero chance my gal would go for it. She might be crazy enough to be with me, but she’s not stupid.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)