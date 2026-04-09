TNA releases its live events schedule for the remainder of 2026, includes the Bound For Glory date and location, two new pay-per-views

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Thursday to announce its live events schedule for the remainder of 2026.

TNA Wrestling today unveiled its complete 2026 live events calendar – a sweeping schedule that spans the United States and Canada, anchored by two marquee premium pay-per-view events: Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts; and Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 11, at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The full calendar release marks a new chapter for TNA Wrestling as the company continues its momentum into the second half of 2026 with the addition of two more pay-per-views, to be held in Chicago and Edmonton.

The 2026 schedule features TNA Wrestling’s long-awaited return to two storied pro wrestling markets – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Liacouras Center, July 30-31) and Chicago, Illinois (Credit Union 1 Arena, August 23). The Liacouras Center has not hosted TNA in more than a decade and TNA has never been to the Credit Union 1 Arena. The schedule also includes three Canadian cities – Brampton, Ontario; Edmonton, Alberta; and Calgary, Alberta – and closes the year with TNA’s traditional December multi-night stop in El Paso, Texas.

Here is the complete 2026 TNA Wrestling Live Events Schedule:

Saturday & Sunday, June 6-7

City: Denver, Colorado

Venue: CoBank Arena at the National Western Center

Sunday, June 28

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Agganis Arena

Wednesday & Thursday, July 1-2

City: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Thursday & Friday, July 30-31

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Liacouras Center

Sunday, August 23

City: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Thursday & Friday, August 27-28

City: Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Venue: CAA Centre

Thursday & Friday, September 24-25

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sunday, October 11

City: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Yuengling Center

Wednesday & Thursday, October 14-15

City will be announced later this spring

Sunday, November 15

City: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Edmonton Expo Centre

Wednesday & Thursday, November 18-19

City: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Venue: WinSport Event Centre

Wednesday & Thursday, December 10-11

City will be announced later this spring

Thursday & Friday, December 17-18

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

“This is a milestone moment for TNA Wrestling – our loyal fans can see the full picture of what we have planned for the rest of 2026,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “Slammiversary in Boston and Bound For Glory in Tampa are the crown jewels of this schedule, but I’m equally excited about adding two more pay-per-views to the calendar in Chicago and Edmonton. This calendar is a statement about where TNA Wrestling is headed.”

PREMIUM PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS

Slammiversary – Sunday, June 28 | Agganis Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

TNA Wrestling’s annual midsummer spectacular returns for another landmark edition. Slammiversary is TNA’s celebration of its legacy and its future, bringing together the biggest matches and moments of the year on one unforgettable night. The Agganis Arena, located on the campus of Boston University, provides a world-class home for one of professional wrestling’s most beloved events.

Bound For Glory – Sunday, October 11 | Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

TNA Wrestling’s flagship premium pay-per-view event comes to Tampa for what promises to be a historic night. Bound For Glory represents the pinnacle of TNA Wrestling’s competitive year, delivering championship matches and career-defining moments. The Yuengling Center, one of the Southeast’s premier sports and entertainment venues, sets the stage.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Pre-Sale for TNA Wrestling’s upcoming 2026 live events in Denver, Boston, Albany, Philadelphia, Chicago, Brampton and San Antonio is Wednesday, April 22nd, starting at 10am ET.

The Official On-Sale for Denver, Boston, Albany, Philadelphia, Chicago, Brampton and San Antonio is Friday, April 24th, starting at 10am ET.

Ticket information for Bound For Glory and all remaining 2026 TNA live events will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to sign up for TNA Wrestling alerts at TNAWrestling.com to be first to know when tickets become available.

FAN EXPERIENCES

Every TNA Wrestling live event in 2026 will include post-show Meet & Greets, giving fans direct access to their favorite TNA stars for autographs, photos, and one-on-one moments. Recent Meet & Greet guests have included Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Elijah, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Moose, Frankie Kazarian and many others. Select events will also feature exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet packages. Full details and purchase information will be available at TNAWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: In addition to the two new unnamed pay-per-view events, it’s also worth noting that the company has multiple Impact tapings in December. With the move to AMC, it appears the company won’t be entering “best of” mode around the holidays as they’ve done in past years. There are several Thursday Impact dates, but it’s unclear how many of those shows will be live editions of the weekly television show. My best guess is that they will go live when Thursday is the first night of the back-to-back taping dates. Meanwhile, I suspect the tapings scheduled back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday won’t feature live Impact shows, as it would be awkward to tape shows on Wednesday that would air after a Thursday live show.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)