AEW Dynasty lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

-Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship (Tommaso Ciampa earned the first entry position)

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo (Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

-AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-(Pre-Show) Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: Kyle Fletcher vacated the TNT Championship due to suffering an injury. Don Callis said that if Okada and Takeshita work together on Sunday, then Takeshita will get a shot at the AEW International Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rush will face Anthony Bowens on Saturday’s Collision for the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet match. Collision was taped on Wednesday, but I’m not including the result here for the benefit of readers who want to avoid spoilers.

AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I are scheduled to team up for a same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers). I may fly solo if it’s another marathon show that runs too late for Jake.