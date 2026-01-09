TNA Genesis lineup: The latest card for the first pay-per-view of 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, January 17, in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in a three-way for the X Division Title

-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match

-Elijah vs. Mustfa Ali

-AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

Powell’s POV: The Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship was moved to Thursday’s TNA Impact premiere on AMC. Nemeth will challenge the winner of that match for the TNA World Championship at Genesis. We will have a live review as Genesis airs on pay-per-view, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).