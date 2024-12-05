TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers the TNA Tag Team Titles

-PCO and Sami Callihan vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

-Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. Kushida vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title

-Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz

-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth speaks coming out of Turning Point

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).