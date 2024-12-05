ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Chris Jericho hosts TV Time

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Griff Garrison and Preston Vance

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Reynolds

-Rachael Ellering vs. Trish Adora

-Billie Starkz vs. Lady Frost

-JD Drake and Beef in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on November 14 in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).