AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Winter Is Coming edition

December 5, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Brody King vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley and Pac vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy

Powell’s POV: The Winter Is Coming theme hasn’t meant much since Sting arrived on the inaugural edition, but this is a nice lineup. Dynamite will be live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

