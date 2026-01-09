ROH on HonorClub results (1/8): Robinson’s review of “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest, The Von Erichs vs. MxM Collection

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 149)

Taped January 3, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Arena Arlington

Streamed January 8, 2026, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

The show opened with a video package about Blake Christian and his world title aspirations. It ended with a recap of Jay Lethal turning on Bandido and joining with Swirl…

1. Aaron Solo vs. Ace Austin. Austin hit a gut-wrench powerbomb for a two count. Solo used a wheelbarrow rollup to counter a charge and got a two count. Austin tried to slingshot Solo, who landed on the turnbuckle and came right back down with a double stomp for a two count. Solo went to the top and missed the double stomp. Austin hit a slingshot spin kick out of the corner. Austin hit The Fold (a running blockbuster) for the pinfall…

Ace Austin defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV match, but Solo is not over with anyone, and the crowd was quiet for most of this match, and only got up just a little bit when Austin hit The Fold.

Backstage, Athena reminisced about 2025, saying she’s always trying to prove she’s the best. She talked about 2026 and wondered if she could get back on track. Athena said she failed in 2025 to prove she’s the best. She said she’s a broken woman because she can’t bring home more gold, and her minions keep losing. Athena said the only one she can depend on is herself…

2. “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti (w/Lacey Lane) vs. Will Allday and Jay Alexander. Allday blasted Rush off the apron with a step up enzuigiri before being dumped to ringside by Andretti. Cru then took it to Alexander with some quick tag team kicks. Cru then dove on both men on opposite sides of the ring. Back in the ring, Rush got a blind tag when Allday rolled up Andretti. Allday kicked his way away from Cru and tagged in Alexander. Cru misdirected Alexander and clotheslined him. Allday got a blind tag, but Cru was too quick, and Allday dropkicked Alexander off the top rope. Allday got hit with a double team falcon arrow and was pinned.

“Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti defeated Will Allday and Jay Alexander by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match, but it was a really fun one. Andretti is really moving like Rush in the ring now, and it works really well on a tag team level. Misdirections leading to poorly timed moves from opponents, which set up their opponents to hurt each other by mistake.

Backstage, Christopher Daniels said that Leila Grey is injured and out of action for an indefinite period of time. Daniels said that he’s got a new member of Skyflight and then introduced Zayda Steel. She said she’s going to show up and show out…

3. Zayda Steel and Darius Martin (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. Trish Adora and Lee Moriarty (w/Anthony Agogo, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean). Late in the match, Martin unloaded with some punches, an atomic drop, and a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Moriarty went up and around before sweeping the leg of Martin. Martin hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a broken up two count. Steel hit Moriarty with a destroyer, and then she and Martin dove onto Moriarty and Adora on the outside. Back in the ring, Steel hit a tornado DDT out of the corner. Taylor got on the apron but was pulled down by Martin. Adora blasted Steel with Lariat Tubman for the pinfall when she turned around.

Trish Adora and Lee Moriarty defeated Zayda Steel and Darius Martin by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A nice mixed tag match. It kept a solid pace all the way through, and the wrestlers showed a lot of nice athleticism.

A recap video aired of the women’s tag match from last week, where Madison Rayne had her last match…

4. Billie Starkz and Diamante (w/Athena) vs. Shay Karmichael and Reiza Clarke. Down the stretch, Shay fought out of the heel corner with a flying head scissors and tagged Clarke, who blasted Starkz with a forearm. Diamante tried to fight back with forearms and was able to hit a wheelbarrow stunner. Diamante hit Shay with a German suplex. Starkz dove onto Clarke at ringside, and Diamante hit Shay with a crossroads and got the pinfall.

Billie Starkz and Diamante defeated Shay Karmichael and Reiza Clarke by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match.

Backstage, Lexi Nair asked Cru if Lacey Lane was with them now. Lane said she was here to find a new team and was looking for the best. She’s found a new Cru.

5. Rachel Ellering, Demo Diamond, and Delynn Cavens vs. “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling). On the way to the ring, Mark Sterling wanted to know why no one was talking about why no one was talking about them being undefeated in 2025. “Athletes Suck” chanted the crowd. As the Code of Honor happened, Riccaboni accused Sterling of milking his injury. Late in the match, Denali ate a couple of shoulder blocks from Ellering, who Ellering kicked her in the gut. Denali hit a big boot to put Ellering down. Cavens tagged in, and Denali choked him and threw him to Nese. Outside the ring, Denali and Ellering fought. In the ring, Diamond had Nese up in the air in a double choke, but he got chop-blocked by Daivari. Cavens hit Nese with a backhand, but Nese hit a pumphandle driver for the pinfall.

“Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali defeated Rachel Ellering, Demo Diamond, and Delynn Cavens.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match. I like the idea of Denali getting some ring time with Ellering, who really seems to be in a player-coach role.

6. “Frat House” Preston Vance, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. Truth and Vance hit a double crossbody for a double down late in the match. Turbo was getting the crowd fired up on the apron, but Vance blasted him with a forearm. Truth was able to get a hot tag to Castle, who just popped up on the apron. Suplexes for everyone in the Frat House from Castle. Turbo hit his clothesline bulldog combo. Frat House broke up the big elbow drop and stomped all over Castle and The Outrunners. Castle and Outrunners hit triple body slams, and Outrunners hit their elbow drop on Karter. Castle hit Karter with Bangarang and got the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “Frat House” Preston Vance, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A formula six-man tag with the babyfaces going over strongly. Nothing super interesting to see here.

Backstage, Lexi Nair asked Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie why they asked for some TV time. Taya ran down their accolades and complained about having to ask for TV time. Taya said Red Velvet was ducking her, but Nair pointed out Vevelt standing just off camera. Velvet said she wasn’t ducking anyone and challenged Taya to a Proving Ground match. Taya said she’ll see when she can stick it in her busy schedule…

7. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor (w/Taya Valkyrie, Johnny TV) vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich. During the entrance of the Von Erichs, Madden put his butt right up in the camera and showed off the pattern of his trunks. No Code of Honor, as it was waved off since the Von Erichs didn’t want to touch tips. Down the stretch, Marshall hit Mansoor with some running corner clotheslines. Marshall hit a pop-up powerslam on Mansoor. Ross tried to Claw Madden, but it was blocked, and Madden hit him with a knee. MxM with a Hart Attack style move with a big leg lariat from Madden that got a two count on Ross. Marshall knocked down TV with a right hand and then sent Madden into the ring post. In the ring, Ross blocked a suplex with a suplex cutter move. The Von Erichs locked in Iron Claws on both men. Ross hit the Iron Claw Slam on Mansoor for the pinfall…

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich defeated “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A nice tag win for the Von Erichs. They looked good fighting through tough odds, and the meaningful attacks on the hand that were sold well. A good story throughout.

A recap of Final Battle aired with Sammy Guevara winning the tag titles with his third partner, the Beast Mortos…

8. Kiran Grey vs. Sammy Guevara. Sammy flipped off Grey instead of adhering to the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Grey threw Sammy hard into the buckle and then hit a pump kick that turned Sammy inside out. The crowd got hot. Grey went up top for a jumping attack but got hit with a kick to the gut. Sammy was able to hit GTH and get the pinfall.

Sammy Guevara defeated Kiran Grey by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Grey’s somber entrance music is so different from the normal upbeat rock music. He came out with a face mask and hoodie, which made the crowd sit up and take notice. Grey has a really physical style and a lot of natural charisma that is just different from everyone else around. The fact that he was just fed to Sammy like that was probably a mistake. I’d certainly like to see more of Grey and see if he’s got anything to offer other than being fed to stars.

9. “The Swirl” Lee Johnson and Blake Christian (w/Jay Lethal) vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest. Down the stretch, Priest got dumped outside. Billington got hit with a suplex from Johnson and a 450 off the top from Christian for a two count. Billington fought with some chops only to get dumped to ringside. Priest came back in and hit some punches and a leg held ensiguri. Johnson got thrown to ringside. Priest hit him with a suicide dive, and Christian was right behind with a dive of his own that was so high-powered that it sent him into the barricade. In the ring, Billington hit Johnson with a tombstone. Billington went up top for a diving headbutt, but Christian distracted the ref while Lethal pushed Billington off the top rope. Christian locked in the Vanilla Choke Zero and got the submission win.

“The Swirl” Lee Johnson and Blake Christian defeated Tommy Billington and Adam Priest by submission.

After the match, Swirl and Lethal stomped all over Billington and Priest. Lethal locked Billington in a Figure Four for a bit…