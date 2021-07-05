ROH Best in the World PPV lineup: Nine matches set for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Best in the World pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship.

-Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Brody King vs. Jay Lethal.

-EC3 vs. Flip Gordon.

-Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing match.

-Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus (Free Portion).

-PCO and Danhausen vs. “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas (Free Portion).

Powell’s POV: ROH will have fans back in attendance for this event for the first time since the pandemic started. The free potion of the show is billed as “Hour One” and will feature the two matches listed above. Join me for my live review as the show airs on HonorClub, pay-per-view, and FITE TV beginning at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.