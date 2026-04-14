Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 106-107 results: Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Charli Evans for the Women’s World Crown Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 106-107)

Taped March 29, 2026, in Edwardsville, Illinois, at the Moose Lodge

Premiered April 13, 2026 via YouTube.com

Edwardsville is part of the northeast suburban St. Louis metro area. These 30-minute episodes are free to stream on their YouTube channel (I’m not sure why they didn’t just call it one 60-minute episode when both were released on the same day).

It has been a couple of weeks since the last episode, so these are the first matches from a new taping. This is a ballroom; there are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, but not over the ring. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150, but it’s fairly packed in there; it might be a sellout for this small room. (I am watching this with earbuds on my laptop, and I hear one commentator in my left ear and the other in my right ear. It’s a bit distracting!)

Ascend 106

1. Aminah Belmont vs. Fallyn Grey. Aminah wrestled on the AEW shows in St. Paul and Cedar Rapids, and she’s become a regular in the St. Louis-Minneapolis-Chicago triangle. Fallyn is the fallen angel character and latest WWE ID prospect, and this was her Glory Pro debut. Both women are 5’1′ to 5’2″. Aminah stalled. They locked up, and Grey tossed her to the mat. They traded quick rollups. Grey hit a Meteora for a nearfall at 1:30. Belmont hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. She backed Fallyn into the corner and hit a loud chop, and that popped the crowd.

Belmont ran the ropes to pick up speed and hit a running kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 4:00. Fallyn hit a top-rope crossbody block and a Sling Blade clothesline, then a swinging neckbreaker. She hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chest for a believable nearfall. Aminah hit Sister Abigail for a nearfall, but Fallyn got a hand on the ropes. Fallyn hit a superkick and a swinging faceplant for the pin! That was really good for the time given.

Fallyn Grey defeated Aminah Belmont at 6:08.

* Backstage, Moses said he’s been getting win after win of late. Another guy came up and confronted him.

2. Kody Lane vs. Moses the Deliverer for the Crown of Glory Title. The commentators said Kody has now been champion for 449 days. They locked up, and Kody hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Moses. They traded one-counts, and Kody hit a senton for a nearfall. He backed Moses into a corner and hit some chops at 1:30. Kody hit another senton for a nearfall. Moses shoved Kody off the turnbuckle to the floor at 3:00. They brawled at ringside, and Moses whipped him into the guardrails.

In the ring, Moses hit a German Suplex, and he whipped Kody into the corner for another nearfall. Moses hit another release German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a flying back elbow for a nearfall. Kody hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Kody hit another senton for a nearfall. Moses hit a clothesline and another German Suplex at 8:30, then a tornado DDT.

Moses hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. The ref got bumped in the corner! Moses immediately hit a low-blow punt kick. He grabbed the title belt, but Quest Parker jumped on the apron and confiscated it. Kody and Moses traded rollups. Kody nailed a Jay Driller for the pin! Good action.

Kody Lane defeated Moses the Deliverer to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 12:15.

Ascend 107

1. Devin O’Neill, Steven O’Neill, and Logan Cavazos vs. Tootie Lynn, Ethan Price, and Rahim de la Suede. Logan is a scrawny kid with short, bleached-blond hair; I’ve seen him a few times lately. He apparently is replacing Nixi XS, who couldn’t make it to the show. Rahim has become one of the most over guys here. Tootie and Logan opened, and she dropped him with a spin kick to his thigh. Steven (think Chris Hero) entered at 1:30 and pie-faced her to the mat, and he was booed. Rahim tagged in and hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs, then some dropkicks on the brothers.

The brothers worked together to slam Rahim to the mat, and Devin got a nearfall at 3:30. Logan hit a blow to Rahim’s groin, and the heels kept him in their corner. Rahim hit a German Suplex, then a half-nelson suplex, on Cavazos. Price tagged in for the first time at 6:30, and he beat up the brothers, hitting a double bulldog. Ethan hit a powerslam on the scrawny Cavazos, then a German Suplex on the hefty Steven.

Rahim and Tootie hit stereo baseball slide dropkicks on the brothers. Devin punched Price and hit an assisted swinging uranage. Cavazos hit a brainbuster on Price for a nearfall at 9:00. Everyone started to brawl as the ref had lost control. Rahim hit a Flatlier on Steven. Price hit his Luna Landing-style DVD on Cavazos. Ethan applied a top hammerlock, and Cavazos tapped out. Passable.

Tootie Lynn, Ethan Price, and Rahim de la Suede defeated Devin O’Neill, Steven O’Neill, and Logan Cavazos at 9:40.

* A video package aired showing Dan the Dad working out and fixing up his home.

2. Maggie Lee vs. Charli Evans for the Women’s World Crown Title. The commentators said Aussie star Charli is on a 30-day U.S. tour. Maggie also had her TNA tag title belt with her. The crowd chanted “New champ!” before the bell. They locked up at the bell, and of course, Maggie has the height advantage. They tied up on the mat with neither getting an advantage. Charli twisted the left wrist and fingers. Maggie threw her to the floor at 4:30.

They brawled on the floor, and Charli had a cut near her right eye; I don’t know how that happened, but she was bleeding. The commentators just noticed it. Maggie slammed Charli’s head on the apron as they continued to loop ringside. They got back into the ring and traded blows. Maggie hit a senton for a nearfall at 7:30. Maggie nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, and she was annoyed with the kids who were cheering for Charli. Charli hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Maggie hit a superkick, so Charli hit a superkick, and they were both down.

Evans hit a German Suplex, then a neckbreaker in the ropes at 13:00. Evans hit a crossbody block as Maggie was lying against the ropes, and Charli got a nearfall. Lee hit her ‘Rear View’ mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall, then a Helluva Kick and a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner for a believable nearfall at 15:00. This has been really sharp. Maggie grabbed her belt, but the ref took it. She swung the other belt but missed! Charli hit a running knee. Lee hit her version of a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That was really good.

Maggie Lee defeated Charli Evans to retain the Women’s World Crown Title at 16:04.

Final Thoughts: Since these episodes are free on YouTube, go watch the Maggie-Charli match. That was some top-notch action. Kody continues to be a good choice as champion of this promotion. A nice debut here for WWE prospect Fallyn Grey. The six-person tag was fine, but nothing out of the ordinary.

The first episode was 30 minutes, and the second was 37 minutes.