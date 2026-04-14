WWE touts the “Club WWE” membership program

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to promote the Club WWE membership program.

April 14, 2026 – WWE today announced the launch of Club WWE, the ultimate insider membership program designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before through exclusive access, rewards and experiences.

Club WWE will serve as a dedicated destination for WWE fans offering a wide host of benefits across ticketing, merchandise, community and content – all in one place. Fans interested in becoming a Founding Member can join the waitlist now by visiting WWE.com/ClubWWE.

For an annual membership fee, Club WWE gold members will unlock a range of premium benefits including:

Exclusive 24-hour ticket presale access to all WWE events around the world and tailored perks at featured events including Superstar meet-and-greets, hospitality opportunities and entrances. Members-only WWE Shop featuring exclusive collections and early access to merchandise drops like John Cena’s upcoming Never Seen 17 collection. Bonus WWE content featuring inside scoops, extended cuts, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Dedicated members-only community forum connecting fans around the world like never before. Points-based rewards system allowing fans to earn credits to redeem against digital and physical goods. Premium Welcome Pack for Founding Members .



“Our fans are the heartbeat of WWE, and everything we do begins with them,” said 17-time WWE Champion John Cena. “Club WWE is about bringing that connection to life in a bigger way – through exclusive access, unique experiences and a true sense of community. It’s a premium destination built to reward passion and give our most dedicated fans a meaningful way to engage with WWE all year round.”

More details including full Club WWE membership benefits and launch timings will be announced in the coming weeks. For further information visit WWE.com/ClubWWE.

Powell’s POV: It will be very interesting to see what WWE charges for the annual fee.