WrestleMania 42 lineup: The cards for both nights, opening matches revealed for ESPN and ESPN2 simulcasts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 premium live event that will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 42 Night One (Saturday)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

-Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-(ESPN2 simulcast) Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match

-(ESPN2 simulcast) LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag

WrestleMania 42 Night Two (Sunday)

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

-(ESPN simulcast) Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

-(ESPN simulcast) Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a six-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

Powell’s POV: It was revealed on Raw that the Knight and Usos vs. Paul, Theory, and IShowSpeed match will open night one, while the ladder match for the Intercontinental Title will open night two.

John Cena will be the host of WrestleMania 42. WrestleMania has an early start time of 5CT/6ET for the main cards. The first hour of night one will be simulcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of night two will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review of the full event as it streams on ESPN Unlimited (and on Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)