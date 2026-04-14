NXT TV, TNA Impact taping in Syracuse (reports needed), last week’s NXT grade, Lita, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, Marina Shafir, Brian Adams, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Revenge week one theme and is headlined by Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA is taping Thursday’s Impact tonight in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week and gave the NXT television show a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 54.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 51.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 47.

-Marina Shafir is 38.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.

-The late Larry Winters was born on April 14, 1956. He died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.