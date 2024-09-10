WWE Raw rating: The “season premiere” opposite the Monday Night Football premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.430 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.652 million average. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: To the surprise of no one, the return of Monday Night Football took a bite out of the Raw numbers. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.545 million viewers. Hour two averaged 1.447 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.299 million viewers. One year earlier, the September 11, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.353 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the first Monday Night Football game of the season.