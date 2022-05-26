AEW Rampage lineup: The Double Or Nothing go-home show featuring an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal

-The Young Bucks in action

-Scorpio Sky unveils the new TNT Championship belt

Powell's POV: Rampage will be live on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena.