AEW Rampage lineup: The Double Or Nothing go-home show featuring an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

May 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal

-The Young Bucks in action

-Scorpio Sky unveils the new TNT Championship belt

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena. Join us for our live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 5:30CT/6:30ET. A same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

