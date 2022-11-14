Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Over Drive go-home show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match (No DQ)

-Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match

Powell’s POV: The rules of the Young vs. Callihan match are No DQ or count-outs, no one is allowed at ringside, and Young or Callihan must bleed before they can be pinned or submitted. The X Division Title tournament will conclude on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event on November 18.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will not air a classic Impact pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon for the third straight week. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Davey Richards. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.