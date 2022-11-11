11/11 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship, Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship, Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe, and more (25:32)…

Click here for the November 11 Impact Wrestling audio review.

