MLW Fusion results: Powell’s review of Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1, Myron Reed vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs Arez in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras, and Mini Abismo Negro vs. KC Navarro

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 154)

Taped June 23, 2022 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed November 10, 2022 on Pro Wrestling TV

Fusion opened with a recap of Jacob Fatu winning the Battle Riot event to earn an MLW Heavyweight Championship match anytime, any place…

Jacob Fatu, Juicy Finau, and Lance Anoa’i were shown arriving at the venue. They entered the building and were greeted by one of Cesar Duran’s masked henchmen. Micro Man appeared and punched the henchman in the balls…

The MLW Fusion opening aired… Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski checked in on commentary. Tim Barr was the ring announcer and handled introductions for the opening match…

1. Myron Reed (w/Mr. Thomas) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Late in the match, Arez set up for a submission hold on Dorado. Estrella ran in and was kicked by Arez, who then DDT’d him while locking in the submission hold. Reed returned to break it up.

Reed hit an enzuigiri on Dorado and a cutter on Arez. Both men stuffed his double huracanrana attempt and hit him with a double buckle bomb, which resulted in Reed going to ringside. Dorado hit Estrealla with a powerslam and then took out Arez with a suicide dive and followed up with another on Reed.

Dorado performed a top rope crossbody block on Estrealla, who rolled through for a near fall. Estrella performed a Frankensteiner style move on Dorado for another near fall. Reed returned to the ring and took out Dorado and Estrella with a springboard double cutter. Reed covered Dorado and pinned him to win the match…

Myron Reed defeated Lince Dorado, La Estrella, Arez in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

After the match, Reed was interviewed on the stage by Sam Leterna. He took the mic from Laterna and was joined Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas. Reed yelled Bomaye a bunch of times and then said they could send wrestlers from any promotion and he would send them back where they came from…

The broadcast team hyped a medical update on Alex Hammerstone while footage was shown from Richard Holliday attacking the MLW Heavyweight Champion on last week’s Battle Riot special… [C]

Powell’s POV: Great, now Kane isn’t the only person obnoxiously yelling Bomaye repeatedly. Anyway, this was a well worked spot-fest style opening match. It was good to see Reed go over clean without a bunch of interference from Thomas. I get MLW screeners, but I wanted to get a feel for Pro Wrestling TV, so I watched Battle Riot on the streaming service. Reed dropped an uncensored F-Bomb during his promo, so it looks like Pro Wrestling TV won’t be censoring the shows. And I’m encouraged thus far that the first commercial break just took place where it was slotted. The Battle Riot show had way too many rough cuts to commercials early in the show for my taste.

Cesar Duran was shown seated on a rooftop balcony. Duran was on the phone while a henchmen stood behind him. He told the person on the phone that he would speak to Court Bauer later and get back to them. Duran ended the call and then blew up on the henchmen for standing behind him.

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout showed up. Holliday asked how much Hammerstone blood he needs to spill for Duran to realize that he should be the champion. Duran said Holliday would get a title shot in two weeks in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Duran broke into Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and then Holliday joined him. Duran told Holliday that this would be his last chance if he fails. Holliday said there would be no failure and then left with Atout. Duran handed his henchmen a chain and told him to take care of Micro Man…

A brief video package aired on EJ Nduka, which noted that he eliminated his won tag team partner Calvin Tankman from the Battle Riot match. It was noted that he spoke with Cesar Duran about getting an MLW Heavyweight Championship match…

2. KC Navarro vs. Mini Abismo Negro. Navarro’s entrance was not televised. Navarro offered Negro a handshake and the show cut to break before Negro could respond. [C] The match was rejoined in progress, so I guess we’ll never know whether they shook hands. Late in the match, Negro hoisted up Navarro and performed a Michinoku Driver. Negro went up top and went for a corkscrew moonsault that Navarro avoided. Navarro put him down with a move and scored the pin…

KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro.

Powell’s POV: Navarro announced back in September that his MLW deal expired and he was a free agent. So perhaps that’s why MLW simply advertised Negro as being “in action” in their official preview. The match was fine.

The broadcast team provided a medical update on Alex Hammerstone. The MLW doctor determined he has rib cartilage damage and his status for the MLW Heavyweight Championship match in two weeks was listed as questionable…

Highlights aired of Mance Warner’s MLW return in the Battle Riot match. Laterna interviewed Warner in a bar. Warner claimed he’d been in Canada and Mexico since he last appeared in MLW. He spoke about his desire to face Mads Krugger. Warner said he would stomp Krugger’s head in like a pumpkin…

Highlights aired of Jacob Fatu eliminating Killer Kross and then Real 1 to win the Battle Riot match…

Real 1 delivered an echoey promo from what appeared to be a basement gym. He had DDP Yoga and DDP YRG license plates on the wall. Real 1 labeled Jacob Fatu a poor man’s Rikishi, and labeled himself a star… The Real 1 vs. Fabu main event was hyped… [C]

Savio Vega and Lince Dorado were shown walking backstage. They found Buddy Heavy knocked out in a janitor’s closet with a calling card on his stomach…

Jacob Fatu was shown talking with Micro Man. After Fatu walked away, Duran’s masked henchmen snuck up with a chain. Fatu returned and scared off the henchmen, who dropped the chain and ran away…

3. Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras. Both entrances were televised. Scarlett kicked Carreras and took offensive control. Carreras came back briefly, but Scarlett regained control and performed a hip attack in the corner. Scarlett performed a clunky looking DDT. Scarlett hit her Scarlett Letter finisher and scored the pin…

Scarlett Bordeaux beat Clara Carreras.

Powell’s POV: Well, they wisely kept the match brief. Scarlett did fine in comedic style matches in Impact, but I think WWE is getting it right by featuring her as a non-wrestling valet for Karrion Kross.

MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie was interviewed by Sam Laterna on the stage. Brittany Blake attacked Valkyrie and worked her over until a bunch of referees pulled her away. Blake broke free and attacked Valkyrie again… The main event was hyped for after the break… [C]

Highlights aired of the Bomaye Fight Club attacking Davey Richards on last week’s Battle Riot special…

Alex Kane was shown standing in front of the MLW backdrop. Kane stomped the ground. Myron Reed stood up and impersonated Richards. Kane spoke about facing Richards next week. Yes, he said Bomaye a bunch of times…

Dombrowski hyped Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship, and Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross for next week’s Fusion…

A Jacob Fatu promo aired from “earlier this week.” Fatu spoke about Real 1 eliminating his family members, and said the mood changed once Real 1 saw his face… A tale of the tape was shown for the main event…

Jacob Fatu made his entrance for the main event. Real 1 walked out behind Fatu and hit him with a lead pipe. Real 1 entered the ring and called for a mic. Real 1 said that if Fatu isn’t soft, he’d get in the ring and fight him like a man. Fatu stood up and headbutted a security guard, then entered the ring…

4. Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1. Real 1 targeted the leg that he struck before the match and took offensive control. Real 1 stood on the floor and then wrenched the bad leg. Real 1 returned to the ring and went for a top rope move, but Fatu caught him with a dropkick. When both men stood up, Real 1 kicked Fatu in the balls and was disqualified.

Jacob Fatu beat Real 1 by DQ.

After the match, Real 1 kicked the referee in the balls. Real 1 attacked Fatu, who fought back and started to get the better of the brawl. Security and referees ran out. Fatu went up top and dove onto the security guards and referees while Real 1 slipped away…

A brief video touted Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship for next week…

Powell’s POV: While it was disappointing to sit through the entire show for such a brief main event, it was wise to put more heat on Real 1 rather than having Fatu simply destroy him in their first meeting. Overall, this was a decent show, but I was hoping that MLW would return with a hotter season premiere. I will have more to say in my MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).