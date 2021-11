CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch vs. Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams, “The OGK” Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. PJ Black and Flip Gordon, and Caprice Coleman vs. Ken Dixon, and more (12:20)…

Click here for the November 17 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

