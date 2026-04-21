WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns expects Jacob Fatu to say whether he wants to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appears

-Joe Hendry’s concert

Powell’s POV: Hendry and Ethan Page were officially mentioned as Raw wrestlers during last night’s show. Sol Ruca appeared and is likely being called up after her Last Woman Standing match with Zaria on tonight’s NXT Revenge week two show.

Monday’s Raw will be live from Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).