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NXT Revenge week two, last week’s NXT grade, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Nikki Cross, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez

April 21, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Revenge week two theme and is headlined by Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I filled in for John Moore last week and gave NXT Revenge night one a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 69.

-Orlando Jordan is 52.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 37.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1927. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.

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