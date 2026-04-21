NXT Revenge week two, last week’s NXT grade, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Nikki Cross, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Revenge week two theme and is headlined by Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I filled in for John Moore last week and gave NXT Revenge night one a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 69.

-Orlando Jordan is 52.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 37.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1927. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.