NXT TV rating: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

November 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 631,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last Wednesday’s 619,000 viewership total when the show ran opposite AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tick compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. One year earlier, the November 14, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 703,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating on USA Network.

