AEW Dynamite results (11/13): Powell’s live review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match, FTR vs. Malakai Black and Brody King for a spot in the four-way for the AEW Tag Titles at Full Gear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 267)

Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

Aired live November 13, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and noted that he was joined by Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Christian Cage made his entrance with Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne. Hangman Page’s entrance followed. Jay White and Juice Robinson made their entrance together…

1. Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page and Christian Cage (w/Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne). Page put White down and started putting the boots to him when Christian tagged himself into the match. Page didn’t looked pleased.