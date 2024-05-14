NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s North American Title ladder match qualifiers set for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Je’Von Evans vs. Noam Dar

-Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Wes Lee speaks

