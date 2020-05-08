WWE Total Bellas viewership follows season high episode with a season low mark

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 415,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 600,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 25th in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. They took a bit hit compared to last week’s season high mark and followed it up with a new season low this week.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

