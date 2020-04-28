WWE Raw viewership for the episode headlined by a contract signing for Money in the Bank

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.817 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.842 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Another rough night for WWE despite the three hours finishing second, third, and seventh in the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.945 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.888 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.619 million viewers. For those who missed it, final segment involving Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins was a good one and is worth seeing out on YouTube. The April 29, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.158 million viewers.



