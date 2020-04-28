The NWA showcasing “The Rebirth of The NWA with Tim Storm and Nick Aldis” tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance will be showcasing a look back at the rebirth of the brand on its YouTube page at 5:05CT/6:05ET. The show features a look back at the roles that Tim Storm and Nick Aldis played in the relaunch of the brand after it was purchased by Billy Corgan. Read more at Nationalwrestlingalliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The description notes that the video will feature Nick Aldis’s first promo on Storm, comments from Billy Corgan regarding the history of the NWA, and three different matches. If you missed out on the early days of the reboot then this is a great chance to see how it all came together. Of course, you can also go back and watch every edition of the NWA Powerrr series on the NWA’s YouTube page.



