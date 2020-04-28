Impact Wrestling teaser video for tonight’s Rebellion Night Two (live coverage tonight)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling released a teaser video for tonight’s television show that features the second night of the Rebellion themed editions. Watch the video below or here.

Powell’s POV: The show features an update on the Impact World Championship, Rosemary vs. Havok in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Cousin Jake vs. Joseph P Ryan, and Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju in an X Division four-way. Join John Moore for his live review of Impact Wrestling Rebellion as the show airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.



