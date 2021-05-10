Drew McIntyre discusses his desire to have a WWE match with Tyson Fury

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Drew McIntyre

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

DAZN: When we talked last month, I felt like I was your good luck charm as you beat Brock (Lesnar) at WrestleMania, and you agreed. You said if you didn’t win the next time you come to Chicago, you’re coming at me when you guys get back on the road here. The security cameras are going to be out.

Drew McIntyre: We’re not traveling right now. You’re nice enough to speak with me today about the book, so we’ve got some time for you to make up for it.

DAZN: Now, Drew, I may have to call Tyson Fury.

Drew McIntyre: He’s cutting promos on me the other day from Vegas. It’s pretty surreal to me. When I turn on my Twitter, and he does respond. It’s been over a year now that we’ve been going back and forth with each other. It’s gets people talking. I know there’s going to be a day where we finally make something happen. It’s going to be big, and ideally, I think it’s going to be in the UK.

DAZN: Is that something you really desire? You get all these other big matches. But something outside of the WWE realm, when you look at what he’s about to do, he’s going to be fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world either at the end of July or the beginning of August. I feel like that helps your profile. Do you feel that’s the case as well?

Drew McIntyre: Yeah, it helps my profile. But for me, it’s more about how we can draw new fans to WWE, and he has such a significant fan base with a different market. He’s such an entertainer. He has worked with us before, so he gets it. And somewhere like, say the UK, we’ve not had a significant pay-per-view in the UK since SummerSlam ‘92. A very long time. It deserves one. It would need something on top that’s larger than life. It can’t get more larger than life to take two of the UK’s most successful sons in their fields and have a Battle of Britain. I think they’re just the marquee itself. Obviously, I’d love to wrestle one of our guys and have the technical back and forth, 30-minute masterclass. This wouldn’t be the most technical thing in the world. It would be good. I think it would surprise people how good it would be. But just to get those new eyeballs on the product, to get that big UK show, and to make some new fans in the process. That would be pretty cool.

DAZN: I know you guys have had your back and forth a little bit. Is that something where you think about it, and you’re like, ‘You know what, that would be pretty fun to do?’ I can legitimately see that happening within the next 12 to 24 months.

Drew McIntyre: 100 percent I see it happening. I’ve got a vision of how I’d like to see it happen. I don’t make the decisions. That’s for others to talk about behind closed doors. But I know somewhere like the UK it would be huge business. I know for meeting Fury, watching him, and the way he went about things when he was here last time. He’s willing to put everything he’s got into it. With me, I know I can get a performance out of anybody on this planet. I know he’s willing to put in the work, and he’s such an entertainer on top of it. It would be a big deal.

McIntyre also discusses his book and if a match between himself and Roman Reigns is the biggest match in WWE.