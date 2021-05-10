What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the throwback edition

May 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.282 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.157 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.018 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .65 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was up from the .49 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished first in that demo compared to other Friday network shows, and first in the adults 18-34, and men 18-49 demos.

