By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor and Karrion Kross challenge Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the NXT Tag Titles, Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory, LA Knight vs. August Grey, Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark, Jordan Devlin confronts Santos Escobar, and more (28:42)…

