WWE Raw rating for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.759 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.818 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.57 rating.

Powell’s POV: It wasn’t a significant decline, but it’s worth noting that this is the first time the show has drawn below 1.8 million viewers since the June 12 edition. The August 1, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.230 million viewers and a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the SummerSlam fallout show.