05/15 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Clark Connors, TJP, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson, and Tom Lawlor in an elimination match, Lio Rush and Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo and El Phantasmo, Rocky Romero vs. AJZ

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Clark Connors, TJP, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson, and Tom Lawlor in an elimination match, Lio Rush and Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo and El Phantasmo, Rocky Romero vs. AJZ (16:52)…

Click here to stream or download the May 15 NJPW Strong audio review.

