11/13 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles, and more (22:50)…

Click here for the November 13 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...