WWE Network paid subscriber count falls below one million in the United States

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s paid subscriber count for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 996,000 in the United States. The number was down from paid subscriber counts of 1.062 million in the third quarter of 2019, and 1.116 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The international subscriber count for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 393,000, bringing the overall paid subscriber count to 1.389 million. The information was released today at Corporate.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Everyone has a theory as to why the network numbers are down compared to last year in the same quarter, but it’s foolish to think it’s one thing in particular. There are clearly a number of factors that include the quality of the product, more streaming competition from non-wrestling competition (as well as more pro wrestling competition having some impact), the abundance of pro wrestling now available on television, etc. Perhaps Vince McMahon will share his take on the matter when he hosts a conference call today at 10CT/11ET regarding the release of the financial report. I will have live updates on the call once it begins, and Jake Barnett and I will discuss all of this in today’s members’ exclusive Dot Net Weekly audio show.



