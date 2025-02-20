AEW Dynamite rating for Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 563,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 579,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. It will be interesting to see the quarter-hour numbers. I enjoyed the majority of last night’s show, but I felt that Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong was a weak main event. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 689,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 21, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 828,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.