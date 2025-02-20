What's happening...

NXT Vengeance Day poll results for best match and overall show grade

February 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day event received a majority A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

-36 percent of the voters gave Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship the best match of the night honors. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave the show B grades. I agree with the reader choices for best match. The 2024 Vengeance Day event received a B grade from 52 percent. The 2023 Vengeance Day event received an A grade from 64 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

